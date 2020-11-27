North Pole Christmas Display finds a permanent home

TOWN OF RANTOUL, Wis. (WFRV) – Christmas time is Troy Campbell’s passion and that’s why he created a 4,000 square foot Christmas display.

Campbell said, “I was hit by a drunk driver, it was a truck driver, broke my neck and dislocated my shoulders and when i was in the emergency room a gentleman came walking in that looked just like Santa Claus.”

And that was the moment when he decided to create his Christmas display to honor disabled children and the elderly, people he feels are forgotten at the holidays.

But Campbell was forced to move his display from Kaukauna after the city said it had outgrown its original location.



Campbell said, “it’s about 26 displays, it’s after a village, 85% is inside the building, 20% plus is outside.”

This is a new and permanent setup for the North Pole Display, the previous versions did not have the indoor component.

Rachel Yingling of the Village of Hilbert, said, “It adds a lot more square footage, a lot more to see, instead of the previous location so I think it definitely helps with the inside.

And Noah Graebel, of the Village of Sherwood, said, “Got a lot going on in here, it’s a big upgrade from last year, we went last year, it’s pretty cool.”

“It’s a passion, not many people will sell their house on a whim and make Christmas stuff… But it’s it’s people don’t have anything, people have no hope, especially now, a lot of them don’t have jobs, a lot of them have lost loved ones, so what else is there for them to hope for? This is what they need to hope for,” said Campbell.