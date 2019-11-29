North Pole light display returns to Kaukauna following turbulent offseason

A light display that came close to ending last holiday season is back on its feet in a new location.

“Oh, it’s awesome,” said Troy Campbell, the creator of the North Pole in Kaukauna. “It’s every memory come alive.”

The North Pole is back for year number 12, surviving the noise complaints and moving to Kaukauna’s industrial park.

“It’s made me stronger,” he said. “Even though we’re only here on a one-year probation, you can’t think about stuff like that. You just got to think of the present.”

It is the first time the North Pole has moved outside of Campbell’s backyard. And with double the space, he’s doubling down on the display.

“It’s much more pleasant, peaceful, and we can concentrate our efforts on actually providing an experience,” said Campbell.

With about one-million lights, the attraction is clear.

“I don’t set out to make an impression. I don’t set out for any accolades and that,” he said. “I like to be in the backdrop and let the display speak for itself.”

The Navy veteran says a near-fatal traffic accident, along with caring for his family, inspire him to keep turning on the lights.

“When people come here, whether you’re disabled, elderly, young in great health–that if you have troubles and you’re having a bad day, that you can come here,” said Campbell. “Come in and just for that one day, that one night, make it all worthwhile and just be happy.”

The North Pole Christmas display is located at 1020 Prospect Lane in Kaukauna. And runs every night from 6-9pm until New Year’s Day.