ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Park Square is gearing up for the holidays, and one jolly man from the North Pole is expected to be around for photos.

The Simon Santa Photo Experience at Bay Park Square arrives on Thursday, December 1, and will be available until Christmas Eve.

Santa will be available for pictures from Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Sundays, Santa will be available for pictures from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Officials say reservations are encouraged and can be made starting on Tuesday through this link.

Bay Park Square will also host holiday-themed events this season, including Caring Santa, N.E.W. Brick Event, and performances from school bands and choirs.

A reading with Santa’s better half, Mrs. Claus, is expected to take place sometime in December, but no official date has been scheduled.