North Webster road construction in Green Bay on schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A multimillion dollar road reconstruction project in Green Bay is hitting the home stretch. Kris Schuller reports the end is in sight for construction on North Webster Avenue.

On North Webster Avenue work is ongoing on this $13 million road reconstruction project. But according to Green Bay’s public works director, after two construction seasons the end is in sight.

“When is completion date of that project? End of October, still the end and yes,they are still on target to meet that,” said Steve Grenier.

Work to transform Webster into a four-lane divided boulevard between University Avenue and Klaus Street started last fall, as the city moved forward to make this old road a new gateway to the downtown.

“Not only a gateway into the downtown, but also that major connector between the outlying portions of the city on the northeast side and downtown as well,” Grenier said.

But the project has seen bumps. Temporary pavement installed after utility work in fall of 2018 failed this spring forcing the city to close the road to through traffic.

“We tried to hold it open and keep folks on normal traffic patterns as long as we could. And when it simply got to the point we were running the risk of damaging people autos, closing it down was the right decision to make,” said Grenier.

But Grenier says the contractors have taken advantage of the closure – moving forward quickly.

“The traffic lanes, yes, a little more than half we have complete and the paving itself goes rather quickly,” he said.

It’s good news for Craig Robbins from nearby Paul’s Pantry. He has nothing but good to say about the city and the work.

“People are going to be so happy when this is open and they’ll be thankful that it was done,” Robbins said.

“A lot of those delays, those living through the construction nightmare stories, it’s all going to be worth it, a fantastic project once it’s complete,” Grenier said.

And Tuesday another traffic closure began on Webster Avenue – between Main Street and University Avenue. It’s likely in place through the month of November.