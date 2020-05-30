Northbound and southbound lanes closed on WIS 47 after Saturday morning crash

1  of  2
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The northbound and southbound lanes are closed on WIS 47 after a crash was reported on Saturday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 10 a.m., a traffic accident was reported on WIS 47 at Brusewitz Road, near the City of Black Creek.

WisDOT said that the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Officials expect a two hour duration period to clear the scene.

WisDOT officials note that as an alternative route, residents travelling northbound on WIS 47 can turn left onto Brandt Road, take that until State Road, then turn right on State Road, go North until Schnabl Road then take a right on Schnable Road back to WIS 47 and then vice versa for southbound traffic.

Local 5 will update the story as it develops.

