UPDATE: Crash on WIS 441 to US 41 ramp cleared

TUESDAY 06/15/2021 5:43 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- All lanes heading Northbound on the WIS 441 have been cleared.

On Tuesday, June 15, a crash occurred on the WIS 441 to the 41 SB ramp that closed all lanes heading Northbound.

No further information has been provided at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Northbound lanes closed on WIS 441 to US 41 SB ramp, due to a crash

TUESDAY 06/15/2021 5:23 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that a crash has closed all lanes on the WIS 441 on the northbound side.

The crash was reported around 4:48 p.m. near the WIS 441 NB to US 41 SB ramp. The closest city to the crash is Appleton. Outagamie County Sheriff’s department is responding to the crash.

No further information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details are released.