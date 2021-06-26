GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Northbound WIS 54/57 at Bay Settlement Rd. closed due to crash

SATURDAY 6/26/2021 12:50 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says WIS 54 and 57 northbound at Bay Settlement Road is closed due to a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to WisDOT, the crash occurred at around 12:15 p.m., near the city of Green Bay. Officials estimate the road closure will last for around 2 hours. Residents traveling through that area are asked to find alternate routes of travel.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

