KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — WisDOT says northbound WIS 55 in Outagamie County will be closed until Wednesday morning.

Officials say they will repair inlet drains, curbs, and gutters.

The closure, which began at 7 a.m. Monday, stretches from County KK and County CE in Kaukauna.

Traffic will detour to County KK west to County N north to County CE east.

