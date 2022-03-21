GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many in Northeast Wisconsin are joining the chorus of support for Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

On the first day of her congressional hearings, the “We All Rise” African American Resource Center in Green Bay was buzzing.

“We All Rise” advocate Danilo P. Artez told Local 5 News that after the riots that followed the police officer killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Capitol Hill rioting in January, the hearings might actually be an opportunity to unite the country.

“It could be if we as a nation want it to be. That’s the kicker,” Artez explained. “We have to actually want to unify again.”

Artex says you don’t have to be an African American woman to appreciate what Judge Jackson’s nomination means to them. He hopes all communities will celebrate with African Americans and see this as a chance to have a high court that reflects all in the United States.

De Pere social worker and founder of the non-profit “Lovin’ the Skin I’m In” says it’s exciting for African American women of all ages to now see themselves represented. She hopes that the girls watching will see an impartial process that truly examines the justice system.

“I’m hoping this means more opportunities for more women of color,” said Chandler. “I’m also hoping for fairness, equity, and justice.”

Chandler says she’s also hopeful that the discussion goes beyond the African American community and includes all cultures.