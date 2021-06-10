Northeast Wisconsin airports say they’re handling growing passenger numbers just fine

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – While several major airports are reporting longer lines because of not enough staff coming out of the pandemic, both Appleton’s and Green Bay’s airports say they’re adjusting to the increase with no problems.

Patrick Tracey, Appleton Airport marketing manager, says ATW has had no issues at all.

“ATW has a really great group of staff at the airport,” Tracey says in a statement to Local 5 News. “Also, during the pandemic, ATW and TSA installed new technology, such as the CAT identification technology and CT scanner to streamline the lines and create efficiencies.”

Marty Piette of Austen Straubel Airport also painting a hassle-free picture. “Lines are typical with a wait time less than five minutes,” Piette reports.

And that’s welcome news for local travelers!

But if you’re venturing to hubs elsewhere in the country, travel experts are warning of delays and slow service.

Some airlines are asking their workers to come in and volunteer for extra shifts and the TSA is apparently only at half the number of agents it needs for post-pandemic travel numbers.