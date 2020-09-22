Northeast Wisconsin companies vying to have products declared ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’

(WFRV) – Several Northeast Wisconsin companies are among those vying to have their product voted to be the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

The contest, put on by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, aims to identify the coolest Wisconsin-made products.

After more than 18,000 votes were cast over the last week, the Top 16 products have been selected and will now face off in Manufacturing Madness, a head-to-head tournament-style bracket.

The #1 seed, Quidel Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer made by Plexus Corporation in Neenah, is facing the #16 seed, the Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart by MuL Technologies in Mequon.

The Bravo Four S Forward-Facing Drive by Fond du Lac’s Mercury Marine is the #2 seed and is going head-to-head against #15 seed PureBlue Refrigerated Trailer by Stoughton’s Stoughton Trailers.

Nano Preemie Diapers by Neenah’s Kimberly-Clark are the #3 seed and face off against #14 seed Grow Mobile System made by Spacesaver Corporation in Fort Atkinson.

Appleton’s The Boldt Company’s STAAT Mod is the #4 seed and is looking to take down #13 Economy Desk Barriers made by Demco, Inc. in Madison.

Traffic cones made by Lakeside Plastics, Inc. in Oshkosh are coming in as the #9 seed. They face the #8 seed – the USS Beloit Main Engines made by Fairbanks Morse in Beloit.

The first round of Manufacturing Madness will consist of eight head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Wisconsinites are encouraged to vote for their favorite thing to move on to the round of eight until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.

To cast a ballot in all eight matchups, visit madeinwis.com.

Latest Stories