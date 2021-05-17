GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Northeast Wisconsin Crisis Center set to move to new location

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of GB Family Services

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin announced they are relocating the Crisis Center program to a new facility.

According to officials, the Crisis Center program is moving from its longtime location in downtown Green Bay to the Community Treatment Center campus. The new facility is newly constructed and was reportedly designed with the people of Brown County in mind.

The new location will have an abundance of natural light, which the Crisis Center team believes will promote peace and healing.

The move is expected to happen on Tuesday, May 25. Even though the address is changing, the Crisis Center’s phone number will remain the same at 920-436-8888.

The new location is at 3150 Gershwin Drive in Green Bay.

The Crisis Center is going to try to remain fully open during the transition, but officials recommend those community members who need support during the week of May 24 call and request a mobile Crisis Counselor.

Officials say that Crisis Center counselors assisted over 21,000 callers and helped almost 4,200 people in person in 2020. All services of the Crisis Center are free and confidential.

More information can be found on the Crisis Center’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

Marty Paulsen

Appleton North soccer wins first state title

On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball

UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC softball series