APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – GasBuddy is reporting that the national average for a gallon of gas has eclipsed $4 for the first time since 2008.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) which tracks gas prices around the country, the average price of a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $3.83. The national average is $4.07

Last week the average price of a gallon of gas in Wisconsin was $3.36.

“The budget is hurting between that and groceries,” said Marianne Smith as she pumps gas at the Kwik Trip in Little Chute. It’s the last stop on her day full of running errands.

She says the high gas prices don’t surprise her because she has been watching the news. She did tell Local 5 News that the high gas prices have changed her driving habits.

“We will stay home more,” explained Smith.

From people like Smith trying to cut down on drive time to the people at Fox Valley Cab in Appleton who drive for a living, lots of people say they are hurting because of the gas prices right now.

“We were tolerating it up to about $3 per gallon and now it’s becoming a little bit more painful,” said Igor Leykin, the owner of Fox Valley Cab.

He said his company is adding a 10 cent per mile surcharge on its fare to try to make up for the higher price of fuel. In a normal month, he says his company pays between $18,000 and $20,000 for gas. This month he expects to pay $26,000.

Reducing the number of trips they make or the number of customers they serve was never an option for Fox Valley Cab because they have so many people who rely on them as their only means of transportation. Many of their customers are senior citizens and disabled individuals and use Fox Valley Cab for critical needs like getting to the grocery store or to doctor appointments.

In addition to raising the fare, Fox Valley Cab told Local 5 News that they are working to change the driving habits of their drivers. They are telling their drivers to spend less time with their cars in idle to reduce the amount of gas they use.

“We’re trying to keep it a fair price and keep it affordable but with the way fuel prices are going up we have to do something to keep all our other costs in line,” said Daniel Glasheen, who is a manager at Fox Valley Cab.

The high gas prices are no fun for anybody and everybody that Local 5 News spoke to said they have their fingers crossed that the prices will come down soon.

Local 5 News also reached out to Uber on how high gas prices are affecting their drivers. A spokeswoman told us in a statement that Uber has launched a cashback program to help their drivers save at the pump.