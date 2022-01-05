FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Northeast Wisconsin experiences slick road conditions during winter snow

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Snow left Northeast Wisconsin roadways slick during the evening commute.

Local Five spoke to a few drivers out in the storm who said while major highways were well plowed some county highways and side roads were still snow-covered.

Cory Retzlaff from Appleton said, “The road conditions are kinda tough around the county roads but on the highways, it wasn’t too bad.”

Retzlaff encouraged everyone to be safe in the face of the storm, “Take it slow make sure you have extra time.”

