GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency management officials are trying to share accurate, real-time information with a forecast calling for several more inches of snow and more immediately, very high winds.

Brown County Emergency Management is using the social media handle #bepreparedbrowncounty to share information.

As of Thursday afternoon, major streets still had visible pavement. For example, Ashwaubenon’s Ashland Avenue.

Yet, drivers were still slipping with the on-ramps to the Mason Street Bridge.

Deeper in the neighborhoods, side streets are completely snow-covered.

Neighbors were extra neighborly as they drove past parked cars on streets where none of the markings was visible.

Video from a snow-covered “55” in Calumet County demonstrates the issue of visibility, especially after dark and especially after the wind gusts start to pick up.

Storm Team 5 says some wind speeds could hover at 40 mph.

Local 5 News checked in with several emergency responders who say their biggest concern is a cavalier driver who thinks they or their car can perform better than they really can.