SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A house in northeast Wisconsin was hit for the third time when an SUV drove into the home late Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Village of Suamico and Suamico Fire Chief Joe Bertler, authorities were called to a house on the 1400 block of Riverside Drive in Suamico after the SUV hit the home at around 11:51 p.m.

Officials confirmed that the incident involved only the vehicle and the home. They say there was extensive structural damage to the home, but all residents got out without any reported injuries. There was no word on the condition of the driver.

Authorities confirmed the damage to be estimated at around $40,000 and that this is the third time this specific house has been hit by a vehicle

Courtesy of the Village of Suamico

Those who responded to the scene and helped with the incident include the Suamico Fire Department, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the County Rescue Ambulance Service

The crash is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released. Local 5 will update this story if more information is made available.

