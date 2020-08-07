Northeast Wisconsin kids with Big Brothers Big Sisters treated to shopping spree

(WFRV) – Kids in the Northeast Wisconsin chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters were treated to a shopping spree on Thursday.

Thanks to a $1,700 grant from Walmart, 38 children were able to get some back to school shoes and backpacks with supplies.

“Because school looks so different for kids this year we thought why not bring a little bit of normalcy back to their school day and their school year and get them some school shoes.” Katie Hess of Big Brothers Big Sisters Northeast Wisconsin tells WFRV Local 5.

The project was created with a partnership with the Service League’s Back to School store.

