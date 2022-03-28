WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Two northeast Wisconsin locals from Appleton and Fond du Lac have been named part of the Wisconsin Air Guard’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

Tech. Sgt. Cole Paulsen from Appleton was named the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. Paulsen is an aerospace control and warning systems craftsman with the 128th Air Control Squadron. He works to provide radar and datalink monitoring information to pilots to communicate the larger battlespace picture. He says he chose that field because it is at the center of the action.

“The energy in the workplace is distinct. They had to be able to analyze data coming from multiple areas, communicate with pilots, and do real-time adjustments,” explained Paulsen.

Fond du Lac’s Master Sgt. Marta Darrow, a first sergeant with the 115th Fighter Wing’s Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is the First Sergeant of the Year. Darrow began her Wisconsin Air National Guard career as a firefighter with the 115th Civil Engineering Squadron. She has parlayed those skills into her current civilian job as a firefighter and paramedic with the Madison Fire Department. She has been a first sergeant since 2018.

Paulsen said being named Outstanding Airman of the Year should not be a goal, but rather a by-product of helping others in the community as well as the service, displaying technical abilities, and effectively communicating within the unit.

Darrow said that selflessness, honesty, compassion, and the ability to resolve questions are key for first sergeants. She also recommended Airmen interested in the award speak with their supervisors.

