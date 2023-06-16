FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local mayors are reacting to a shared revenue bill that has made its way to the governor’s desk.

Assembly Bill 245 uses a portion of the state’s sale tax to increase shared revenue for local municipalities. Most municipalities would see at least a 20 percent increase. For context, Kaukauna would see an increase of $450,000, Menasha $800,000, Appleton around $2 million and Green Bay $3 million.

It recently passed both houses of the state legislature and now heads to the governor’s desk.

“From the perspective of getting more resources to the city of Appleton to be able to maintain our infrastructure and critical services, it’s good news,” said Appleton mayor Jake Woodford.

Mayor Woodford said he traveled all over the state in the spring to participate in public hearings for the bill. He said in all he drove over 1000 miles but said it was well worth it.

Northeast Wisconsin mayors who spoke with Local Five News said the bill isn’t perfect but there’s plenty of things to like about the bill as well.

“I’m glad that both republicans and democrats could work across the aisle to get this to the governor’s desk and give our municipalities some relief,” said Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman.

“It’s not a perfect deal from my perspective but $3 million is real money,” said Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich.

The bill does include restrictions for how municipalities can spend the shared revenue money only allowing spending on police, fire, EMS, public works, and transportation projects.

“What this is doing is tying our hands a little bit, we might not be able to invest in the place that would give us the biggest economic growth into the city,” said Menasha mayor Don Merkes.

“Home rule is a really important principle in the state of Wisconsin, it’s important for us to empower local government,” said Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich.

The bill also stipulates that local municipalities must maintain their police and fire staffing and funding or they will lose some of the shared revenue dollars.

In Appleton, mayor Woodford said the extra money will allow the city to move up infrastructure projects that they had waiting in the queue. Penterman said in Kaukauna it will help them hire officers and buy not equipment for their police department like more squad cars. Merkes said in Menasha the money will allow the city to continue the projects they had planned as things have gradually become more expensive.

“While I’m not happy about more micromanagement of local issues, I have to recognize that more resources are more resources and we will certainly put them to work,” said Woodford.

Other provisions of Assembly Bill 245:

referendum appear on a ballot unless it pertains to a project funded with property tax dollars. Local health officers can’t issue a mandate to close a business to control a communicable disease for longer than 14 days unless the governing body of the governmental unit in which the order is intended to apply approves an extension. Under the bill, no approved

extension may be longer than 14 days.

“This isn’t going to solve all our problems we will still have challenges to face,” said Woodford. “But we have a sizable increase in shared revenue, the first one in decades.”