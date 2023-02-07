(WFRV) – Law enforcement agencies across the state of Wisconsin are mourning the loss of a Milwaukee police officer who chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday.

The Green Bay Police Department updated its Facebook to recognize the fallen officer and came out with a statement regarding the incident.

“Our support is with the Milwaukee Police Department, the officer’s family, and the City of Milwaukee during this difficult time.”

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers located the 19-year-old suspect when they arrived at the robbery scene at about 1:15 a.m. on the city’s south side. The man ignored their commands and fled on foot.

Norman said one officer caught up with the suspect, and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The wounded officer, a 37-year-old man with more than four years with the Milwaukee Police Department, died at a hospital.

In addition to the Green Bay Police Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety also made a statement on its social media pages about the incident.

“Last night, a Milwaukee Police officer made the ultimate sacrifice. Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters at MPD as they navigate the aftermath of this horrible incident.”

The suspect, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, died at the scene. The chief said it was not immediately clear if the suspect died from the shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Down in the Fox Valley, the Appleton Police Department also showed support for the fallen officer, saying “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Milwaukee Police Department. One of their officers was killed in the line of duty. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they process this devastating loss.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, angry and frustrated, said the entire community, not just police, must play an active role in trying to combat gun violence and making the city safe.

In the Northwoods, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was one of the several that updated its social media pages, commenting on the incident.

“Thoughts and prayers with the men and women of MPD. Wishing you strength as you navigate this tragedy.”

The name of the fallen Milwaukee police officer is being withheld pending family notification at this time.

Local 5 News will continue to provide updates.