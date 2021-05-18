Northeast Wisconsin “New Top Dog” contest release craft beer for the current winner

(WFRV)- If you are looking for a new summertime drink, and to give back to local animal shelters you’re in luck.

The “New Top Dog” animal contest is held to benefit an annual Northeast Wisconsin charitable dog contest benefiting Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis Club and other animal shelters. The current “Top Dog” Bruce is receiving his own personal craft beer.

Fifth Ward Brewery and Bare Bones Brewery are collaborated to craft a raspberry blonde ale named after the winning English Mastiff titled “Bruce’s Brew.” $1.00 will be donated for every pint and four-pack solid of the beer at either taproom.

Donations from the sales will be split between Oshkosh Mid-Morning Kiwanis Club and The Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

The release party will be Saturday, May 22 at the Fifth Ward Brewery in Oshkosh. The event will feature local animal shelters dogs, food trucks, and a live band.

The beer release fundraiser will also double as an introduction to the 2021-22 “New Top Dog” contest. Officials say this year’s contest will be bigger and better; including more shelters than ever before from across N.E. Wisconsin.