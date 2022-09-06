WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time.
According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
If you believe your vehicle was broken into or have footage of a break-in, officers said you can email Lt. Beckford at kbeckford@wiplymouthpd.com reference P22-03952.
Over in Manitowoc County, Two Rivers officers say they received a report of a stolen vehicle and numerous car entries over the weekend.
To keep your car safe, officers explain you can do the following:
- Park in a well-lit area
- Close windows and lock all doors
- Never leave your vehicle running with the keys in it
- Remove all valuables
“If you see something suspicious please report it right away,” explained Two Rivers police.