WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time.

According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

If you believe your vehicle was broken into or have footage of a break-in, officers said you can email Lt. Beckford at kbeckford@wiplymouthpd.com reference P22-03952.

Over in Manitowoc County, Two Rivers officers say they received a report of a stolen vehicle and numerous car entries over the weekend.

To keep your car safe, officers explain you can do the following:

Park in a well-lit area

Close windows and lock all doors

Never leave your vehicle running with the keys in it

Remove all valuables

“If you see something suspicious please report it right away,” explained Two Rivers police.