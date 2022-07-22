FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!

Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.

We can’t mention the Mega Millions without mentioning the Miracle Mile in Fond du Lac. Hansen’s BP has a record of selling multiple winning tickets including 19 Badger-Five tickets, one SuperCash ticket, and a $1 million Powerball ticket.

We caught up with a local customer at the Kool Quick Stop in Fond du Lac to get their reaction if they would win big. “I would be doing back flips. I’d be taking everybody here out for lunch and champagne and the whole nine yards,” says Butch Lindvall of Fond du Lac.

A convenience store in Grand Chute also got lucky when it sold three winning $100,000 tickets in 2021.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials. The next drawing is Friday, July 22, at 10 p.m.