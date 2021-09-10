Northeast Wisconsin remembering 9/11

(WFRV) – Saturday is a day to remember one of our nation’s darkest moments.

There is a wide-ranging assortment of events throughout Northeast Wisconsin dedicated to remembering the grim events of Sept. 11, 2001. A full list of events can be found here.

One of those events is the “Ride to Remember,” hosted by the Fire and Iron Firefighters Motorcycle Club. A pre-ride ceremony will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Suamico Fire Department. The ride leaves at 11:30 a.m. and travels through Brown, Manitowoc, and Kewaunee Counties. There will be an after-ride party with live music, food, beverages, and raffles.

Proceeds from the event go toward supporting the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Burn Camp for Kids. The program allows kids who have suffered serious burn injuries to attend camp at no cost.

“By us never forgetting we keep the younger generation knowing that there are some things that can be overcome no matter how dire the need or the circumstances are,” says Ken Ramsey who is the Vice President of the Fire and Iron Firefighter Motorcycle Club.

Ramsey says he didn’t personally know any of the firefighters who passed away on 9/11, but because he is also a firefighter he still feels a connection with them.

Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department are hosting a very different event Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The Memorial Stair Climb begins at 9 a.m. Waves of 343 climbers (in honor of the 343 firefighters who passed away on 9/11) will walk up the stadium steps in Lambeau until they have done the equivalent of what would be the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Each climber gets a badge with the name and photograph of a firefighter who passed away on 9/11.

“It’s cool to hear the silence in the bowl, because typically for a Packer game it’s really loud but this is a very different event,” says Green Bay Metro Fire Department Lieutenant Shauna Walesh.

The 9/11 remembrance events aren’t only happening in the Green Bay area, there are events going on in Appleton as well.

At 8:45 a.m., the time when the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center, a solemn procession will travel from Appleton Fire Station No. 1 to City Park. The procession will include Appleton’s police and fire departments as well as veteran groups.

At 9:03 a.m., the time when the second plane hit the World Trade Center, a commemorative ceremony will begin in the park. Parade organizers have asked local places of worship to ring their bells several times throughout the morning to remember the people who died in the various parts of the attack.

“It’s important to learn lessons in the past so we can move forward in the future and I think it’s important to respect the heroism and sacrifices of the past as well,” says Appleton Parade Committee Chairperson Corey Otis.