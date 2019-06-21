Northeast Wisconsin road construction for June 24-28

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOT has announced road maintenance across our area for the week of June 24 to 28.
WIS 441 Tri-County Project
- US 10/WIS 441/I-41: Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 traffic will be switched onto the new pavement between WIS 47/Appleton Road and County P/Racine Road at the end of the week.
- The westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 on-ramp from WIS 47/Appleton Road will reopen following this traffic switch.
- Traffic impacts:
- Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 off-ramp to County P/Racine Road will CLOSE, nightly, from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
- Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 will have a FULL CLOSURE between the WIS 47/Appleton Road ramps from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
- Westbound traffic will be able to use the on and off-ramps at Appleton Road to exit and reenter the highway.
- Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 will have a LANE CLOSURE between Oneida Street and County P/Racine Road from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m.
- Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 will have a LANE CLOSURE between Oneida Street and County P/Racine Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
- Long-term closures in this area
- All ramps at the County AP (Midway Road) interchange are CLOSED through summer 2019.
- The eastbound US 10/northbound WIS 441 off-ramp to Oneida Street is CLOSED until July.
- Both US 10/ WIS 441 on-ramps from Appleton Road/WIS 47 are CLOSED until July.
- County AP/Midway Road between County P/Racine Road and Earl Street in Winnebago County is CLOSED to all traffic until August.
- The intersection of County AP/Midway Road and Earl Street is CLOSED for reconstruction.
Brown County
- Ashland Avenue/Parkview Road Intersection
- While crews prepare for and install the storm sewer, Ashland Avenue will remain open to traffic, with lane closures at times.
- Parkview Road will be open to traffic.
- Crews will be repairing pavement on the southbound I-41 ramp to southbound WIS 32 from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
- The ramp will CLOSE from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.
- Maintenance to repair pavement to eliminate uneven concrete on bridge approaches on northbound I-43 to northbound US 41 ramp 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
- Northbound I-43 to northbound US 41 ramp will CLOSE from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
- The two left lanes of southbound I-43 will also CLOSE at this location from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday night.
- Mason Street Bridge
- Crews will conduct routine bridge work on the bridge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
- The right lane will CLOSE on the westbound side over the bridge
- The westbound WIS 54 on-ramp from the Jefferson Street ramp to over the bridge will CLOSE on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Door County
- Crews will perform routine bridge work on the Bayview Bridge in Sturgeon Bay daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Flagging operations will occur during bride work which may slow or stop traffic.
Winnebago County
- Crews will repair pavement on northbound and southbound I-41 between Breezewood Lane to Winchester Road
- Northbound repairs will occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday and ending Wednesday.
- Southbound repairs will occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
- Various lanes on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during repairs
- Maintenance crews will repair pavement on northbound and southbound US 45 between County T to I-41 from 7 p.m. Sunday through 3 p.m. Thursday.
- A continuous CLOSURE of the left lane on US 45 in both directions will occur during repairs.
- New bridge lights will be installed on northbound and southbound US 45 between Lakeview Road and Arrowhead River daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
- The right lane of US 45 at this location will CLOSE for both northbound and southbound traffic.
Oconto County
- Crews will be repairing concrete on northbound US 41 at Erdman Lane until 4 p.m. Monday. Expect a continuous CLOSURE of the right lane on US 41 during repairs.
Manitowoc County
- Maintenance crews will repair pavement on southbound I-43 at Mile Marker 136 from 7 a.m. Monday through 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
- The left lane on I-43 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
Fond du Lac County
- Maintenance crews will be repairing concrete pavement on northbound US 151 at Hickory Drive from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m.
- The right lane on US 151 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Maintenance crews will repair culvert pipe on southbound I-41 between mile marker 91/92, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- The right lane on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
Maintenance operation schedules can change due to weather and maintenance crew manpower. For up-to-date maintenance schedules and locations in northeast Wisconsin, please see the highway maintenance traffic impact website here.