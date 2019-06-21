Northeast Wisconsin road construction for June 24-28

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOT has announced road maintenance across our area for the week of June 24 to 28.

WIS 441 Tri-County Project

  • US 10/WIS 441/I-41: Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 traffic will be switched onto the new pavement between WIS 47/Appleton Road and County P/Racine Road at the end of the week.
  • The westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 on-ramp from WIS 47/Appleton Road will reopen following this traffic switch.
  • Traffic impacts:
    • Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 off-ramp to County P/Racine Road will CLOSE, nightly, from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
    • Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 will have a FULL CLOSURE between the WIS 47/Appleton Road ramps from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
    • Westbound traffic will be able to use the on and off-ramps at Appleton Road to exit and reenter the highway.
    • Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 will have a LANE CLOSURE between Oneida Street and County P/Racine Road from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m.
    • Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 will have a LANE CLOSURE between Oneida Street and County P/Racine Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
  • Long-term closures in this area
    • All ramps at the County AP (Midway Road) interchange are CLOSED through summer 2019.
    • The eastbound US 10/northbound WIS 441 off-ramp to Oneida Street is CLOSED until July. 
    • Both US 10/ WIS 441 on-ramps from Appleton Road/WIS 47 are CLOSED until July.
    • County AP/Midway Road between County P/Racine Road and Earl Street in Winnebago County is CLOSED to all traffic until August.
    • The intersection of County AP/Midway Road and Earl Street is CLOSED for reconstruction.

Brown County

  • Ashland Avenue/Parkview Road Intersection
    • While crews prepare for and install the storm sewer, Ashland Avenue will remain open to traffic, with lane closures at times.
    • Parkview Road will be open to traffic.
  • Crews will be repairing pavement on the southbound I-41 ramp to southbound WIS 32 from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
    • The ramp will CLOSE from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.
  • Maintenance to repair pavement to eliminate uneven concrete on bridge approaches on northbound I-43 to northbound US 41 ramp 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
    • Northbound I-43 to northbound US 41 ramp will CLOSE from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
    • The two left lanes of southbound I-43 will also CLOSE at this location from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday night.
  • Mason Street Bridge
    • Crews will conduct routine bridge work on the bridge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
      • The right lane will CLOSE on the westbound side over the bridge
      • The westbound WIS 54 on-ramp from the Jefferson Street ramp to over the bridge will CLOSE on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Door County

  • Crews will perform routine bridge work on the Bayview Bridge in Sturgeon Bay daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
    • Flagging operations will occur during bride work which may slow or stop traffic.

Winnebago County

  • Crews will repair pavement on northbound and southbound I-41 between Breezewood Lane to Winchester Road
    • Northbound repairs will occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday and ending Wednesday.
    • Southbound repairs will occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
    • Various lanes on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during repairs
  • Maintenance crews will repair pavement on northbound and southbound US 45 between County T to I-41 from 7 p.m. Sunday through 3 p.m. Thursday.
    • A continuous CLOSURE of the left lane on US 45 in both directions will occur during repairs.
  • New bridge lights will be installed on northbound and southbound US 45 between Lakeview Road and Arrowhead River daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
    • The right lane of US 45 at this location will CLOSE for both northbound and southbound traffic.

Oconto County

  • Crews will be repairing concrete on northbound US 41 at Erdman Lane until 4 p.m. Monday. Expect a continuous CLOSURE of the right lane on US 41 during repairs.

Manitowoc County 

  • Maintenance crews will repair pavement on southbound I-43 at Mile Marker 136 from 7 a.m. Monday through 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
    • The left lane on I-43 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.

Fond du Lac County

  • Maintenance crews will be repairing concrete pavement on northbound US 151 at Hickory Drive from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m.
    • The right lane on US 151 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
  • Maintenance crews will repair culvert pipe on southbound I-41 between mile marker 91/92, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
    • The right lane on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.

Maintenance operation schedules can change due to weather and maintenance crew manpower. For up-to-date maintenance schedules and locations in northeast Wisconsin, please see the highway maintenance traffic impact website here.

