Northeast Wisconsin road maintenance for June 17-21

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOT has announced road maintenance for the week of July 17-21.

WisDOT reminds drivers to slow down and be mindful of workers on the roadways.

Maintenance operations are weather dependent.

Brown County

Crews will be polyjacking bridge approach slabs at the southbound I-41 to southbound I-43 flyover ramp Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19. Polyjacking is done to raise the pavement level to eliminate uneven pavement.

Southbound I-41 to southbound I-43 ramp will be CLOSED nightly from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. Detour: Southbound I-41 to Velp Avenue to Atkinson Drive to southbound I-43.

nightly from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. The southbound I-41 off-ramp to Velp Avenue will CLOSE from 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 until 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 20. Detour: Southbound I-41 to southbound I-43 to Atkinson Drive to Velp Avenue

from 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 until 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 20.

Crews will also be repairing pavement on northbound WIS 57 at Van Lanen Road continuously from 7 a.m. Monday, June 17 through 2 p.m. Friday, June 21.

The left lane of WIS 57 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.

Winnebago County

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on the northbound I-41 ramp to northbound US 45 daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19.

The northbound I-41 ramp to northbound US 45 will CLOSE Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Detour: Exit to southbound US 45 and use the Fernau Avenue roundabout to head back north on US 45

Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will be repairing pavement on northbound US 45 from I-41 to County T from 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 through 3 p.m. Friday, June 21. The right lane on US 45 at this location will close during repairs.

Sheboygan County

Crews will be repairing beamguard on southbound I-43 at Smies Road daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

The left lane on I-43 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.

Oconto County

Maintenance will be taking place on northbound US 41 at Erdman Lane from 6 a.m. Monday, June 17 until 4 p.m. Monday, June 24.

The right lane on US 41 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.

Manitowoc County

Crews will be repairing drainage on southbound I-43 at N Hillcrest Road daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20.

Various lanes on I-43 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.

Crews will also be repairing pavement on southbound I-43 at Mile Marker 136 daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 17 to Thursday, June 20.

Various lanes on I-43 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.

Fond du Lac County

Repairs to the concrete pavement on northbound US 151 at Hickory Drive will take place starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 through 4 p.m. Friday, June 24.

The right lane on US 151 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.

Maintenance operation schedules can change due to weather and maintenance crew manpower.