(WFRV) – The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released some preliminary snowfall totals through Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, Menasha received nearly 20″ of snow, followed by Neenah with 17.5″. De Pere clocked in at 14.5,” and near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, snowfall totals reached around 14.5″ as well.

Photo Credit: National Weather Service in Green Bay

The east side of Appleton reported around 13.5″ of snow, followed by Oshkosh, who ran up around one foot.

Many more reports of snowfall totals are coming in, and Local 5 News will add to this article when we get more information released by the National Weather Service.