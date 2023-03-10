(WFRV) – With already a couple of inches in some areas in northeast Wisconsin and more on the way, here is a current look at some snowfall totals so far.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay released snowfall reports for the first section of the current winter storm. The totals were as of 9 a.m. Friday.

10.0″ – Kiel

6.9″ – Manitowoc S

6.9″ – Poy Sippi

6.9″ – Oshkosh SE

6.0″ – Chilton

3.5″ – Appleton

2.4″ – Oconto Falls

Local 5 will update this story as snowfall totals get updated throughout the day.