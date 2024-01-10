GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Snow from the winter season’s first storm has come and is gone, for now, in northeast Wisconsin.

According to the Local Five’s Storm Team, Tuesday’s storm saw most places in the area reach total snowfalls of about 3 to 6 inches with some places to the west of the Fox Cities seeing about 6 to 8 inches. Full snowfall results are as follows:

As anticipated, most snow that fell during the morning in our area melted before really starting to accumulate in the late afternoon and early evening.

Local Five meteorologists say that while the storm from Tuesday has completed, more snow is likely on the way with lighter snow expected to fall Wednesday night into Thursday and another storm potentially on the horizon for Friday morning into Saturday.