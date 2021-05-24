Northeast Wisconsin Technical College students help revitalize NEW Zoo

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is getting a little help from some local college students.

Northeast Technical College is once again partnering with the NEW Zoo to help create new additions to the park. Students enrolled in the Architecture & Construction programs have been building projects to help renovate and modernize attraction.

The newest project the Technical College has designed is a 44-foot-long trolley depot, the largest structure they have constructed for the NEW Zoo to date.

Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo and Adventure park director Neil Anderson can’t express his gratitude for NWTC’s students giving back to the community. Saying, “We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with NWTC and the students who have provided their time, talent, and energy to help improve our facilities.”

Within the last several years, students in electrical and carpentry programs have completed over nine projects for the NEW Zoo including the Mayan Restaurant storage facility, Emu shelter, and Care Cabins.

This is all part of the college’s “service-learning” where NWTC’s students can apply the skills they’ve learned to help the community.

The trolley depot does not have an official date of when it will welcome guests to check it out. Local Five will have the latest as new details are announced.