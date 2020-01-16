Northeast Wisconsin Technical College unveil new marquee sign off Packerland Drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is not only transforming its college experience, but also the busy intersection of Packerland Drive and Larsen Road.

“This is that last piece to really showcase who we are as an institution, what we do and how we value the community in Northeast Wisconsin and what we’re here to provide for them,” said Erica Plaza, Marketing Recruitment Director of NWTC.

A new marquee sign for the college has been placed at a location where many regard as the school’s main entrance. Measuring in at 11 by 25-feet built by Wausau based company- Graphic House- the new sign is surely to go unnoticed by passerby.

“We’re starting to see a lot more traffic and this really is the primary entrance to the campus with all of the new road construction and changes,” said Plaza. “When we looked at traffic patterns in the area, we’re starting to see this is really the central way into campus and really the way that all of our patterns really guide and direct people.”

And any worries there may have been as to whether or not the new marquee could withstand the weather have been put to bed. It can withstand from the lowest of lows of -30 to the most extremes of 165-degrees Fahrenheit.

Those with the college say the sign is the final step in its new logo and brand that was launched this past summer.