Northeast Wisconsin Water Quality Task Force holds public hearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Northeast Wisconsin’s Water Quality Task Force held a public hearing this afternoon at the Weidner Center.

People got the chance to voice their opinions on the subject of water quality at the end of testimony.

Groundwater, surface water, and contaminated wells have been an issue around the area — especially in Kewaunee county.

But the county conservationist said that the quality has been moving in the right direction.

“We also have been moving forward in such a positive way that I think the representatives wanted to hear our story today of what we’ve been doing since we’ve been kind of known for water contamination and we’ve been moving forward and that’s been a collaborative way for all producers and landowners,” says Davina Bonness, Conservationist with the Kewaunee County Land and Water Department.

Bonness also says Kewaunee county was referenced a lot by the committee about water contamination.

She says this is because contaminated wells in the county have been a problem.