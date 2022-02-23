LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The conflict in Ukraine escalated when Russian President Vladamir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine causing concern among some Northeast Wisconsinites from Ukraine.

Valentyn Tereshchenko, a Ukraine Native with family still in the country and current De Pere resident said, “To say that I am concerned is not saying anything. You know I’m basically terrified.”

Tereshchenko left Ukraine 21 years ago this month to chase the American dream and he said having his family so close to the conflict has been awful.

“You can not concentrate. You are thinking about your family,” said Tereshchenko. “It’s tough trying to talk to my parents, trying to comfort them. They really don’t know what’s gonna be happening. My mom is in tears. They just feel like sitting ducks.”

Svetlana Nadolenko is another Ukrainian native chasing the American dream. She owns Picky Glam clothing store in Grand Chute and hopes for peace in her home country.

“My family is still there so I talk with them every day and right now we hope that Russia will help to resolve the conflict,” said Nadolenko.

But as she watches the danger grow she fears for the family that stayed behind.

“Always concerned,” said Nadolenko. “That’s why I originally moved from Ukraine because it was too dangerous. Me and my little daughter.”

Tereshchenko said his parents will not flee despite being just 10 miles from the northern Ukrainian-Russian border.

“Ukrainians will fight for their freedom. They will fight for their independence. They are going to fight for democracy,” said Tereshchenko. “Even my parents are pushing 70 years old. They said they are going to stay there, they don’t want to come and flee. They want to protect their land.”

Tereshchenko said stricter sanctions are needed from the west. He encourages everyone to join him in calling their elected representatives.

St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay is holding a prayer event for peace in Ukraine on Wednesday, February 23rd at 6 p. There will be a follow-up event on Wednesday, March 2nd also at 6 pm. It will be held at 607 Ravenswood Drive, Green Bay WI 54302.