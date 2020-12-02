Northeast Wisconsin’s nonprofits look to makeup for missed fundraisers this Giving Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday is that day to step back and see how you can help your community and nonprofits,” Shaina Allen, Marketing Coordinator for the Green Bay & Door County campuses of the Wisconsin Humane Society explained.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is just one of many nonprofits in the area using Giving Tuesday as an opportunity to ask for help.

“We’ve had to get creative with fundraisers since we couldn’t have any of our regular, in-person events,” Allen said.

Over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has caused nonprofits across the county to cancel major fundraising events.

“I think the word that most non-profits kind of want to throw out for 2020 is ‘pivot,'” Eric Sponholtz, Executive Director for the Volunteer Center of Brown County said. “They want to get rid of that one just because of all the things they’ve had to do to change events and change ways they’ve had to reach out to donors and change ways to have volunteers come in and help with their mission.”

At the Humane Society, there’s been a silver lining surrounding the past year.

“We’ve been amazed to see with so many people staying at home and working from home these days, we’ve had so many adopters and fosters step up like we’ve never seen before,” Allen said.

That doesn’t mean there’s nothing on their Wishlist this giving Tuesday.

“The need never ends,” Allen said. “Those monetary donations are always helpful.”

If funds are tight, cash isn’t all that is needed in our area.

“Well they can do a lot of different things, obviously volunteering,” Sponholtz said.

He added that many organizations are in need of material donations, like paper towels and nonperishable food items.

As the holiday season approaches, nonprofits say the giving should not end when Tuesday does.

“Really trying to help benefit the community that way I think could be done year-round,” Sponholtz said.

GIFTS MADE TO THE WISCONSIN HUMANE SOCIETY THROUGH MIDNIGHT TUESDAY WILL BE MATCHED.