SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular Sturgeon Bay eatery will be turning its ovens back on in May giving hungry residents something mouthwatering to look forward to.

Northern Grill & Pub announced that it will be reopening for the 2022 season on May 19.

The grill & pub offers guests an array of dining options including hand-tossed NY-style pizzas, fish fries, signature sandwiches, and a long list of adult beverages and cocktails.

Northern Grill & Pub is located at 10573 Country Walk Drive in Sister Bay and will be open Thursday through Sunday. For more information visit the establishment’s website and/or Facebook page.