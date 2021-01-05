LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Northern half of Potawatomi State Park faces temporary closures

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wisdnr_1529461937358.jpg

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced there will be temporary closures to the northern half of Potawatomi State Park’s trail system.

Park officials say these closures are due to logging operations that are underway to improve safety for visitors and the health of the ecosystem.

DNR officials say during these operations, hazardous trees impacted by beech bark disease and emerald ash borer will be removed in efforts of making future trail conditions safer for visitors who enjoy skiing, biking, hiking, and snowmobiling at the state park.

Park staff add that this logging effort will also improve the forest’s overall health in this area, creating room for other tree species and slowing the spread of pests and harmful diseases.

The southern portion of the trail system within Potawatomi State Park will remain open.

Snowmobilers will also continue to have access via southern entry points up to and including the campground. There will be no closures to the connecting trails that link to the county’s snowmobile trail system.

Park staff hope to reopen the northern trail units in spring 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly handles Appleton East in Game of the Week

Green Bay beats Youngstown State for first win

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans