Northern half of Potawatomi State Park faces temporary closures

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced there will be temporary closures to the northern half of Potawatomi State Park’s trail system.

Park officials say these closures are due to logging operations that are underway to improve safety for visitors and the health of the ecosystem.

DNR officials say during these operations, hazardous trees impacted by beech bark disease and emerald ash borer will be removed in efforts of making future trail conditions safer for visitors who enjoy skiing, biking, hiking, and snowmobiling at the state park.

Park staff add that this logging effort will also improve the forest’s overall health in this area, creating room for other tree species and slowing the spread of pests and harmful diseases.

The southern portion of the trail system within Potawatomi State Park will remain open.

Snowmobilers will also continue to have access via southern entry points up to and including the campground. There will be no closures to the connecting trails that link to the county’s snowmobile trail system.

Park staff hope to reopen the northern trail units in spring 2021.