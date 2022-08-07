CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately.

Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.

Photo Credit: Volk Field ANGB

Northern Lightning will include a variety of the world’s most advanced aircraft including the F-35, F-22, and F-16 all participating in the exercise.

“We are thrilled to once again host the annual Northern Lightning exercise at Volk Field,” said the Exercise Director, Col. Ben Staats. “Northern Lightning has evolved into one of the finest exercises in the nation, simulating offensive counter-air and surface-to-air attacks. Our goal is to provide a joint environment where units from multiple branches of the U.S. military can work together to accomplish training that is essential to their operational readiness.”

The central Wisconsin area should expect an increase in activity and noise during the 11-day event between August 8-19.