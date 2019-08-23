Northern Lightning training complete at Volk Field

Airmen from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron cheer as a 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II takes off at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, during the Northern Lightning 19-2 exercise, Aug. 22, 2019. This two-week Northern Lightning exercise provided more than 1500 joint-force service members with tactical, high-end training. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell)

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) — If you’ve noticed an increase in military aircraft in the area or loud noises and shaking, don’t worry – the National Guard says training at Volk Field has been completed.

The training accommodated over 50 aircraft and almost 1,500 Air Force, Navy, Marine, and National Guard personnel for an intense two-week combat training.

Some of the world’s most advanced aircraft was also present.

According to the National Guard, Northern Lightning featured nearly 20 units conducting air superiority training scenarios in a contested environment while focusing on support of ground forces, joint asset integration, and coordination between services.

Airmen from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron cheer as a 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II takes off at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, during the Northern Lightning 19-2 exercise, Aug. 22, 2019. This two-week Northern Lightning exercise provided more than 1500 joint-force service members with tactical, high-end training. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell)

Airmen from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron walk the airfield inspecting for debris at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, during the Northern Lightning 19-2 exercise, Aug. 22, 2019. This two-week Northern Lightning exercise provided more than 1500 joint-force service members with tactical, high-end training. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell)

Air Force Staff Sgt. Theodore Crowley (F-35 Lightning II Dedicated Crew Chief) from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron preps a 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, during the Northern Lightning 19-2 exercise, Aug. 22, 2019. This two-week Northern Lightning exercise provided more than 1500 joint-force service members with tactical, high-end training. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell)

Airmen from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tear down equipment next to several F-35A Lightning II at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, during the Northern Lightning 19-2 exercise, Aug. 22, 2019. This two-week Northern Lightning exercise provided more than 1500 joint-force service members with tactical, high-end training. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell)

During the exercise, the Guard says:

488 sorties were flown

Approximately 90,000 gallons of tanker fuel was off-loaded

Thousands of ground tasks were executed at Volk Field, Hardwood Range, and Fort McCoy

Simulated threats targeted aircraft from four different locations during the training in order to replicate the fight aircraft would face with a near-peer adversary.

Airframes participating in the exercise included: EA-18G, F-35A, F-35B, F-16B30, F-16B50, T-38, L-159, F-22, KC-135 and C-130. The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing flew its F-16 fighter planes at the exercise while Milwaukee’s 128th Air Refueling Wing participated with its KC-135 tankers.

Northern Lightning is an annual joint total force exercise hosted by the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center providing tailored, cost-effective, tactical level, and high-end combat training.

The exercise is focused on 4th and 5th generation aircraft integration in complex threat environments.