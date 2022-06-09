SPRINGVALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Pine River reportedly died after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on June 8 around 8 a.m. a call came in for a report of a two-vehicle accident on CTH M north of Davis Road. The incident happened in the Township of Springvale.

The initial investigation showed an SUV was driving northbound on CTH M when it crossed the centerline and hit a southbound vehicle. The southbound vehicle ended up hitting a utility pole and came to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the SUV was a 20-year-old woman from Brandon, who was transported to a hospital with ‘minor’ injuries. The driver of the southbound vehicle was a 54-year-old man from Pine River who was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Pine River is located in Lincoln County. The names of the drivers are not being released at this time.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.