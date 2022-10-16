ASHLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Just over a month after a northern Wisconsin man was released from prison for possessing child pornography, officers allegedly found more images on a tablet of his.

Adam M. Smith, a 35-year-old from Ashland, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Wednesday, October 12 for possessing child pornography.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Smith was released from state custody after serving three years in prison on August 11, 2020.

On September 20, 2021, authorities say that the defendant’s probation officer searched his phone and found a reference to a tablet. Smith’s conditions of probation required him to notify his probation officer of any electronic devices that he possessed, failing to disclose the tablet.

The probation officer then allegedly found a tablet in Smith’s car. Law enforcement officers searched the tablet and found numerous child pornography images and videos.

Smith was sentenced to 10 years in prison with approximately one year served for the time he already spent in custody. The sentencing also comes with 10 additional years of supervised release.

The charge against Smith was the result of an investigation conducted by the Ashland Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.