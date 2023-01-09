(WFRV) – An MMA fighter from northern Wisconsin accused of ‘violent acts against women’ has been taken into custody by authorities.

According to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, on January 7, 2023, 29-year-old Frank R. Schuman was taken into custody without incident in Forest County.

At the time of his arrest, Schuman was out on felony bond for numerous offenses against women, including substantial battery, imprisonment, reckless endangering safety, and strangulation.

On May 13, 2022, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release asking for assistance from the public in obtaining information about criminal information involving Schuman, specifically violence against women.

As a result of the investigation, another victim of Schuman’s was identified. Authorities say they know there are other victims out there that may be hesitant to come forward, but the agencies are striving to give victims a chance to have their voices heard.

If anyone has information about Schuman’s involvement in these types of incidents or has had contact with the victims of these incidents, authorities are asking you to step forward.

Court records show that Schuman is being charged with the following:

Substantial Battery – Intend Bodily Harm Modifier: Domestic Abuse Felony I



Schuman is being held in the Vilas County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on January 15.

No further information was provided.