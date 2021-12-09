Northern Wisconsin woman steals $300k+ from elderly, spends nearly half of it at casinos

ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite only having a $1,250 per month salary, a woman from northern Wisconsin spent over $140,000 of another person’s money at casinos and paid herself and her family over $80,000.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 29-year-old Kassie Wujkowski from Arbor Vitae, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 18 and a half years of extended supervision. She was also ordered to pay $302,960.54 in restitution related to stealing over $400,000 from a 70-year-old.

The victim was a person that Wujkowski provided in-home care for. She pled guilty to two counts of theft greater than $10,000 back on Nov. 30.

Between Oct. 2017 and Oct. 2019, Wujkowski reportedly made 1,324 transactions with the victim’s credit card totaling $313,774. Of that amount, nearly $140,000 of it was spent at casinos.

Wujkowski also paid herself and her family over $80,000 despite her salary only $1,250 per month. She also paid over $20,000 of her own credit card bills with the victim’s money.

“Elder fraud and exploitation is a growing problem, with an estimated $77.8 million lost annually in Wisconsin. It is also a vastly underreported crime,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The case was investigated by the Department of Justice of Criminal Investigations and prosecuted by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.