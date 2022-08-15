GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee.

According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

The initial investigation reportedly showed that a white sedan entered the Six Flags parking lot and drove towards the front entrance of the park. The suspects then got out and reportedly started shooting toward someone else in the parking lot.

Following the shooting, the suspect got back in the vehicle and left.

Two people were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old from Aurora had a gunshot wound to the upper thigh, and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton had a lower leg gunshot wound.

A third person had a shoulder injury but did not get transported to the hospital.

Officials say that the shooting was ‘not a random act’ and appeared to be targeted. There was not an active shooter inside the park.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released at a later time.

