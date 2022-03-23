SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan woman has ‘serious’ injuries after a hit and run incident that authorities believe was ‘not a random crash’.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on March 22 around 10 p.m., a crash happened near the intersection of North 15th Street and Geele Avenue. A 22-year-old woman from Sheboygan was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was reportedly taken to a Milwaukee hospital with ‘serious’ injuries. Officials believe that the driver and the victim know each other and it was not a random crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have seen a disturbance at this location is asked to call 920-459-3333.

