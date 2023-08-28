GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Dozens gathered for the 14th annual Suicide Prevention Ride. Shannon Plos is one of many motorcyclists bringing awareness to suicide prevention.

“Somebody might be hiding their feelings, smiling to you talking to you, but deep down their struggling, struggling with something that might be dark, bringing them down, not happy, not everyone struggles with anxiety and depression, but you need to be mindful that people do,” explained Plos.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the family services crisis center to support suicide prevention. Founder of the suicide prevention ride Jeanne Parrett credits the community for the event’s success.

“It’s very important to me because I suffered myself from anxiety and depression for many years and the people here at Family Services in Brown County helped me a lot, I have been working with them for 14 years now,” stated Parrett.

Plos encourages individuals struggling with anxiety and depression to seek help and remain strong.

“There’s counseling there’s people, your friends, your family love you they don’t want you to go anywhere they want you to be here present today is hard the struggle might not be that hard the next day so stick through it find help,” said Plos.

The ride is expected to take place again next year. For Brown County Mental Health resources click here.