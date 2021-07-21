‘Not habitable any time soon’: House fire in Freedom causes severe damage

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in the Town of Freedom has caused severe damage to the home, and the garage was burned down.

According to authorities, the started fire out in the garage area and spread to the home. All of the residents were reportedly able to get out of the home safely.

The house was located on Maloney Road. Multiple crews from different agencies responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire as well as the extent of the damage are still under investigation.

