Not just in Michigan: Police host U.P. wide recruiting event, open to Wisconsinites

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 between 11:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M. every post in the Upper Peninsula will be open to anyone interested in beginning a career with the Michigan State Police.

The events will be held in the parking lots of the posts if the weather permits, otherwise they will be held in the post lobbies. Visitors to the event can learn about the process and requirements of becoming a Michigan State Police Trooper or Motor Carrier.

Lt. Mark Giannunzio has been with MSP for more than 20 years. He talked about how the career has been rewarding for him.

“When someone calls 9-1-1 it’s probably the worst day of their lives. whether it’s a car crash or a family member is no longer with them, or someone has just been assaulted, it’s the worst day of their life. Now we’re coming in there and being able to deal with that. to be able to deal with the situation and find a positive outcome has been the most rewarding part of my career,” said Giannunzio.

They aren’t just recruiting in Michigan. MSP is hoping people in Wisconsin towns like Marinette that border the U.P. will consider making the move to start their careers.

“Let’s say for instance we have someone who lives in the Marinette, Wisconsin area. You have to be a resident of Michigan to be a State Trooper. But a Marinette resident is very close to Menominee. They could move their family just across the river there. They could be stationed right after recruit school back in Menominee. There are plenty of openings in that area,” said Giannunzio.

People who get hired for recruiting school will be in Lansing, Michigan for 23-26 weeks of training. The process is paid with benefits and guarantees a position after graduation.