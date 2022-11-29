MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin needed to be rescued after they fell through some thin ice on a lake.

The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an ice rescue that happened on Cherokee Lake. The Lake Rescue Team was sent to the 1300 block of Burning Wood Way for two people who reportedly fell through thin ice on Cherokee Lake.

The team used its Rapid Deployment Craft (RDC) to help retrieve the two people. The two that fell through the ice did not require hospitalization.

Authorities wanted to remind people that the lakes are not ready for wintertime activities at this time.

The following statement was made on the post:

With unseasonable warm and/or above-freezing temperatures in our area lately, we want to remind you that our lakes are not ready for wintertime activities yet. Please stay off the ice! City of Madison Fire Department

No additional information was provided.