HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter.

Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has garnered over 1.7 thousand likes and over 500 shares.

The business is described as ‘the first of its kind dog-friendly establishment’ that showcases a large beverage menu, off-leash indoor space for dogs, and an attached fenced-in dog park.

It’s been 337 days since we had to close our doors to the wonderful dogs, their humans, and the community that was built inside the walls of Bark & Brew. To say it’s been hard, heartbreaking, exhausting, discouraging at times, and sad would be an understatement. BUT…..never was not reopening an option! Though the space will be different, the magic within the walls will be once again! Bark & Brew’s Facebook

The new location will be a shared space with Elements Salon, located at 2514 Glendale Avenue in Howard. The planned remodel will allow both businesses to exist in the space that they need.

Bark & Brew hopes to celebrate its reopening in either December or January..