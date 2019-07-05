Not seeing Local 5? Here’s why

(WFRV) — Some viewers in Northeast Wisconsin woke-up this morning to find they were unable to access Local 5 on television.

The reason: Negotiations between our parent company – Nexstar Broadcast Group – and DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse abruptly removed WFRV Local 5 from its lineup. The action follows the company’s refusal to accept a Nexstar Broadcast Group offer to extend the now-expired agreement to allow for more time to negotiate.

The blackout affects customers of AT&T and DirecTV.

Most viewers can still receive our programming for free with an antenna.

Nexstar vows to continue talks and reach an agreement.

We will keep you updated online at wearegreenbay.com and our broadcasts.